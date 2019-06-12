|
|
YERMAN, JR. JOHN F. "JACK"
Age 88, on Monday June 10, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 64 years to Thresa M.(Garland); loving father of John, III (Rosanne), Kathryn (Ken) Finney and Joseph Yerman; proud grandfather of Trina Finney, Jennica (Dave) Brodeur and Alaina Finney; great-grandfather of Callum and Latham Brodeur; brother of Alex Yerman and Virginia (Howard) Mains. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Virgin at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to a local Rails to Trails. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019