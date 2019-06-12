Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
JOHN F. "JACK" YERMAN Jr.

JOHN F. "JACK" YERMAN Jr. Obituary
YERMAN, JR. JOHN F. "JACK"

Age 88, on Monday June 10, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 64 years to Thresa M.(Garland); loving father of John, III (Rosanne), Kathryn (Ken) Finney and Joseph Yerman; proud grandfather of Trina Finney, Jennica (Dave) Brodeur and Alaina Finney; great-grandfather of Callum and Latham Brodeur; brother of Alex Yerman and Virginia (Howard) Mains. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, June 13, 2019  from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Virgin at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to a local Rails to Trails.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
