Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
JOHN F. ZBIKOWSKI

JOHN F. ZBIKOWSKI Obituary
ZBIKOWSKI JOHN F.

John F. Zbikowski, age 84 of Ross Twp., passed away peacefully January 24, 2020. He was born July 30, 1935 in Pittsburgh. He is survived by his children, Suzanne (Michael) Barone, Robert (Kathryn) Zbikowski, Linda (Rob) Morgan; beloved grandfather to Justin, Zachary, Emma, and Will; brother of Agnes Zorn; and also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Sophie (Migut) Zbikowski and his wife Virginia. John enjoyed being involved and apart of the Millvale community. Friends will be received Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. in the HEALY HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Ave., Millvale. A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to UPMC Shadyside in John's memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
