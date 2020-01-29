Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FERRARELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN FERRARELLI

Add a Memory
JOHN FERRARELLI Obituary
FERRARELLI JOHN

Age 79, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home after a serious illness. John was born in Calabria, Italy to the late Antonio Ferrarelli and Antonietta Perfetti, and was an orphan by the age of 9. At 14, after waiting 5 years for a visa, John and his sister Rina immigrated to the United States to live with their mother's relatives in Pittsburgh. John was enthusiastic about coming to America, and the opportunities it afforded, and he became a successful businessman. For several decades he owned and operated the Pine Tree Mobile Home Park in Indiana, PA. He is survived by his sister, Rina Ferrarelli Provost of Mt. Lebanon; niece, Caterina (Patrick) Provost-Smith; nephews, Foster (Karen) Provost, Jefferson Provost (Laura Dugan); and two great-nieces, Hanna and Maggie. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue Thursday 2-5 p.m. Private interment. Family suggest memorial contributions to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, www.waterlandlife.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now