FERRARELLI JOHN
Age 79, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home after a serious illness. John was born in Calabria, Italy to the late Antonio Ferrarelli and Antonietta Perfetti, and was an orphan by the age of 9. At 14, after waiting 5 years for a visa, John and his sister Rina immigrated to the United States to live with their mother's relatives in Pittsburgh. John was enthusiastic about coming to America, and the opportunities it afforded, and he became a successful businessman. For several decades he owned and operated the Pine Tree Mobile Home Park in Indiana, PA. He is survived by his sister, Rina Ferrarelli Provost of Mt. Lebanon; niece, Caterina (Patrick) Provost-Smith; nephews, Foster (Karen) Provost, Jefferson Provost (Laura Dugan); and two great-nieces, Hanna and Maggie. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue Thursday 2-5 p.m. Private interment. Family suggest memorial contributions to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, www.waterlandlife.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020