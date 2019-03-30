|
FERRIS JOHN "BUTCH", JR.
Of Baldwin; age 74; passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019; son of the late John and Clara Ferris; beloved husband of 53 years to Judy (Bruno) Ferris; loving father of Debbie (Joe) Murphy, Mike (Karen) Ferris, Sherri (Mike) Snyder; brother of Clara Mae Schwenning, the late Jacqueline Bruno and Robert (Roz) Ferris; cherished grandfather of Steven and Amanda Murphy, McKenna, Zak, Ryan and Tessa Ferris, Kaitlyn, Madison and Andrew Snyder; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park where a service will take place Saturday, 8 p.m. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019