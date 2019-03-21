FOGLE JOHN

72 of Monroeville, formerly of Harmarville, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born October 25, 1946 to his parents, the late Joseph and Helen Maryanski Fogle. Mr. Fogle was drafted after High School and served in The U.S. Army. After his discharge, he attended Alderson Broaddus University where he received his bachelor's degree and later worked for Seton Hill University as the Athletic Director for 40 plus years where he eventually retired. John was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Bernadette Parish. John had a passion for Elvis Presley, as he and his family cherished his collection of records and memorabilia. John had a love of gardening and took great pride in keeping his home and yard beautiful. John, better known as "Coach", inspired his players using soccer as a metaphor for life. He also especially enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach with his children and grandchildren to relax on the beach and enjoy the ocean. Surviving him are his loving wife of 43 years Jo Ann Polito Fogle; son's J.J. Fogle of Monroeville, and Jason (Elizabeth) Fogle of Monroeville; daughter Jamie (Rick) McGee of Butler; five grandchildren, Gracie, Paisley Belle, Gunner, Scarlett and Savannah; besides his parents, John was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Robert Fogle; and two sisters, Martha Sheppard and Jo Ann Harlow. John's family will receive friends Friday March 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1607 Pgh. St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23rd in St. Francis Church, (Please meet at church). Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. www.jarviefuneralhome.com