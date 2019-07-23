|
CARROLL JOHN FRANCIS
Age 82, of Forest Hills, formerly of Greenfield. Beloved husband of Brenda Carroll; father of James (Lori), Timothy, and John (Kimberly Stilts); grandfather of Sean Patrick Carroll; brother of the late James, Helen (Sis McGovern), Jane Palmateer, and Robert Carroll; also survived by nieces and nephews. John Carroll was a retired City Pittsburgh Police Officer and member of FOP Lodge #1. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut St., Shadyside on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where Funeral will commence on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
