HOLLAND JOHN FRANCIS
Age 78, of Mercer, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 25, 1941 to John Ralph and Mary Frances McLaughlin Holland. John leaves his three sisters, Roschel Holland (Michael) Stearns, in New York, NY, Marlin Holland Ebbert, in Coral Gables, FL, and Jane Nash Holland, in New York, NY; as well as five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements by CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, INC., 144 S. Pitt Street, Mercer, PA 16137.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019