MAGASANO JOHN FRANCIS

Age 94 1/2, of Garden City, Monroeville, PA, passed away peacefully in his home amongst loving family on February 26, 2019, after a long bout with Parkinson's. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 11, 1924, to the late Francis Magasano and Lucrezia LoRusso John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joan (Pitacciato Mancuso) Magasano; his four daughters, Cathy (Terry) Luffy, Carrie (Glenn) Mull, Christina (BJ) Reaves, and Cindi Hutchison; his stepdaughters and stepson, Rene Mancuso, Nanette (Sherry Young) Mancuso, Ronny (Cheri) Mancuso and Joanie (Coy) Jenkins; and his 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. John also leaves behind many other family members which include his sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his two sisters and three brothers. John was a veteran of WWII for 32 months serving both as a mechanic for B42's and packing parachutes and rafts, and worked for the postal service as a mailman in Lawrenceville for 35 years. John and Joan met on a blind date set up by their children, Carrie and Joannie, 46 years ago. John was a family man; loved by all, and loved to give directions by way of New Kensington. He was lovingly named Fig by his stepdaughters. Rest In Peace Mr. Okay; everything is copacetic. The family has elected to have a private service. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox.

