Home

POWERED BY

Services
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN FRANCIS "JACK" MURPHY Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN FRANCIS "JACK" MURPHY Jr. Obituary
MURPHY, JR. JOHN FRANCIS "JACK"

Age 77, of Oakmont, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. He is the son of the late John F. Murphy, of Pumpherston, Mid Calder, Scotland, and Mary Coyne, of Tourmaceady, County Mayo, Ireland. He worked as an auto mechanic for Sears & Roebuck in East Liberty  From the years he spent at Sears, he leaves behind countless stories of the camaraderie he had with his fellow mechanics, Westley, Pete, Kerri, Herky, Ed, Nehemiah, and others. "Mechanic Murphy" was known for his quality workmanship and honesty, and so, he was often requested by customers to the shop. He is survived by his wife, Irene Yankowsky; his sons, Christopher Murphy (Antoinette Tupper), and Michael Murphy (Lori Berkins). Jack's greatest joy came from spending time with and playing with his grandson Liam.  A private interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.  Arrangements entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA, 15139.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now