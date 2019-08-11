|
|
MURPHY, JR. JOHN FRANCIS "JACK"
Age 77, of Oakmont, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. He is the son of the late John F. Murphy, of Pumpherston, Mid Calder, Scotland, and Mary Coyne, of Tourmaceady, County Mayo, Ireland. He worked as an auto mechanic for Sears & Roebuck in East Liberty From the years he spent at Sears, he leaves behind countless stories of the camaraderie he had with his fellow mechanics, Westley, Pete, Kerri, Herky, Ed, Nehemiah, and others. "Mechanic Murphy" was known for his quality workmanship and honesty, and so, he was often requested by customers to the shop. He is survived by his wife, Irene Yankowsky; his sons, Christopher Murphy (Antoinette Tupper), and Michael Murphy (Lori Berkins). Jack's greatest joy came from spending time with and playing with his grandson Liam. A private interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA, 15139.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019