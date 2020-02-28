|
|
FOERTSCH JOHN FREDERICK
John F. Foertsch, of Bethel Park, on February 26, 2020, age 76. Beloved husband of Marie (Yousko) Foertsch; father of Karen (Jim) Nickel and Sharon (Daniel) Donaldson; step-father of Fred Miller and Michael Miller; grandfather of Ben (Savannah), Jackson, Austin, Kaitlyn, and Tucker; son of the late Harry and Mary (Oravecz) Foertsch; brother of Audrey (the late Frank) Pishioneri. John was a graduate of Connelly Trade School, and worked as a draftsman for Nesco Service Company. He was a volunteer fireman and lifetime member of Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley, and chopping wood for his wood burning stove. The family wishes to extend grateful thanks for the unfailing support of their family, friends, neighbors and the staff of Concordia Hospice of Washington County. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 10 a.m. at the St. Therese Church, Munhall. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020