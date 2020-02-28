Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Munhall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FOERTSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN FREDERICK FOERTSCH


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN FREDERICK FOERTSCH Obituary
FOERTSCH JOHN FREDERICK

John F. Foertsch, of Bethel Park, on February 26, 2020, age 76. Beloved husband of Marie (Yousko) Foertsch; father of Karen (Jim) Nickel and Sharon (Daniel) Donaldson; step-father of Fred Miller and Michael Miller; grandfather of Ben (Savannah), Jackson, Austin, Kaitlyn, and Tucker; son of the late Harry and Mary (Oravecz) Foertsch; brother of Audrey (the late Frank) Pishioneri. John was a graduate of Connelly Trade School, and worked as a draftsman for Nesco Service Company. He was a volunteer fireman and lifetime member of Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley, and chopping wood for his wood burning stove. The family wishes to extend grateful thanks for the unfailing support of their family, friends, neighbors and the staff of Concordia Hospice of Washington County. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 10 a.m. at the St. Therese Church, Munhall. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -