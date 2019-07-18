FUNYAK JOHN "PAT"

Of North Braddock, age 60, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Loving brother of Joseph Funyak of North Braddock, Terri (Jack) Tierney of North Versailles, Michelle (Jerry) Sullivan of Braddock Hills, and Kathy (Jack) Clugston of Tionesta; cherished uncle of Meghan and Kayla Sullivan; Sarah and Ashley Funyak. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Fats" and Mary "Mitzie" Funyak. After graduating from General Braddock High School in 1976, Pat was hired at the Union Switch and Signal, where he worked for many years as a machinist. He also enjoyed working as a baker at Sgambati's Bakery in Braddock. Later in life, Pat worked at Coldwell Banker as a Realtor, and most recently was serving as a Nursing Assistant at Kane Regional Hospital in McKeesport. Pat was a speaker for Alcoholics Anonymous in the Pittsburgh area, always willing to visit local churches or take calls late at night, anything necessary to help folks along their journey. He was an avid Pirate fan, bowler, golfer, and enjoyed collecting unique coins. Friends welcome Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock.