Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
JOHN CHRISTIANO
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ the Teacher Teacher University Parish
512 Normal Rd.
DeKalb, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the Teacher Teacher University Parish
512 Normal Rd.
DeKalb, IL
DR. JOHN G. CHRISTIANO

DR. JOHN G. CHRISTIANO Obituary
CHRISTIANO DR. JOHN G.

Age 102, of Florida, formerly of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away October 17, 2019. He taught Mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh 1950 to 1959 and later, taught Mathematics at Northern Illinois University from 1959 to 1982. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Christ the Teacher University Parish in DeKalb. Please omit flowers. Memorials to the Northern Illinois University Foundation, Dr. John Christiano Scholarship Fund, 1425 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
