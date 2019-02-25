McCORMICK JOHN G.

Age 93, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born January 2, 1926 in Brooklyn New York, son of Nellie McEvoy McCormick and Francis Leo McCormick. He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Frances McCormick. John is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Constance S. McCormick, and their children, Catherine Ann McCormick, Neil Francis McCormick and his wife, Terri, Margaret McCormick and her husband, Bill Barron, William Patrick McCormick and his wife, Patti, Timothy Shaun McCormick and Patricia Ann and her husband, Matthew. He is also lovingly survived by grandchildren, Patrick (Alysia) Loerch, Annamarie (Anthony) McCormick Howell, Mary (Mike) McCormick Archutowski, Caroline, Dan, Mike and Abby McCormick, Jennifer, Katie and Brigid Ackerman and Mara Barron. Four great-grandchildren, Ian and Ella Loerch and Vincent and Oliver Howell are the latest additions to John and Connie's blessed family. In childhood, John spent summers at Kelly Brothers Farm in the Hudson Valley, made deliveries on his bike for Sylvan Grumbach the local butcher, and somehow developed an uncanny love of grits and smelts. The family benefited from John's lifelong friendship with Harry "the Hat" Walker which began in Brooklyn and maintained through their years in Pittsburgh. John was proud to have served in the 13th Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, 1944-45, in France. Throughout his life he was a devoted member of veterans organizations and he was particularly active with the Veterans Breakfast Club of southwestern Pennsylvania. John earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1949 from St. John's University on Long Island followed by a Master of Science degree from the Columbia University School of Public Health. He devoted his professional career to teaching future public health planners at the Harvard and University of Pittsburgh Schools of Public Health, and developing community health plans in Olean, New York, Brookline, Massachusetts and Pittsburgh. After many years of service, John was named Executive Director of the Health & Welfare PLANNING Association in 1975 and led the organization until his retirement in 1989, when the HWPA merged into the United Way of SWPA. He continued to work as a consultant to the President of the United Way 1990-98, striving to improve the health of individuals, families and communities through education, engagement and systems for prevention and access to care. John was particularly proud of his early work to address the spread tuberculosis through education and prevention programs in western New York. He had a deep personal commitment, driven by his sister Catherine's struggle and death from polio, to community plans to deliver early vaccines developed by Dr. Jonas Salk. In Pittsburgh, John was a member of the team that developed the first professional Emergency Management Service through Freedom House. John was loved and respected by all for his unyielding kindness, warm smile, expansive devotion to improving the lives of people and communities. His signature bowties, tortoise rimmed glasses and Irish caps only enhanced his natural dapperness. His family's love for him extended further to his tales of working as an usher at Ebbets Field during the heyday of the Brooklyn Dodgers, his devotion to the Roman Catholic faith that he demonstrated through 50+ years as a commentator, his lifelong aspiration to achieve the musical chops of the other John McCormac (the Irish tenor), his involvement in every activity his kids and grandkids pursued like Indian Guides, sports, incalculable recitals and performances. He was an early adopter of "the wave," which he would lead at every Great Race and marathon. John was infamous for the "McCormick Float" which he spent years perfecting at Dormont Pool. On any weekend, John could be found in his garden, grilling a "mess of chicken, setting up his basement barber shop for "captive" customers, ice skating on Saturday morning at South Park, cheering on the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. There was always something that needed to be painted, inside and out of the big house on Espy Avenue and an endless supply of green paint in his basement workroom. Sunday nights were reserved for group shoe shining in the basement followed his "homework" done at the dining room table, in longhand on yellow legal tablets. John regularly piloted several VW buses with Connie in the passenger seat, six kids in constant motion and lots of stuff to Maine, Cape Cod, western New York, Deep Creek all in search of family fun. He always managed to find time to audiotape the ocean waves for his enjoyment during cold winter months. John and Connie created a loving home for their children and anyone who entered the door. The world is a better place for having John in it and his grace and generosity extended across the globe. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Louise DeMarillac Church, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com