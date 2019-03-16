Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WUCHENICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN G. "BRATSO" WUCHENICH Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN G. "BRATSO" WUCHENICH Ph.D. Obituary
WUCHENICH JOHN G. "BRATSO", Ph.D

Age 82, of Whitehall passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne Wuchenich; dear father of Susan (George) Parker, Danica (Jim) Holmes and Melanie Wuchenich; loving BA of Nicholas, Zhanna, Mirjana, Milica, Samuel and Elina; brother of Michael "Topsy", Chad Wuchenich and the late Donna Medich; also many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received Sunday, 2-8 p.m., in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Service Monday, 11 a.m., in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Visitation one hour prior to service in the Cathedral. Pomen service Sunday, 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral or lifelinechicago.org.


www.thomasjgmiterfh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now