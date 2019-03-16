|
WUCHENICH JOHN G. "BRATSO", Ph.D
Age 82, of Whitehall passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne Wuchenich; dear father of Susan (George) Parker, Danica (Jim) Holmes and Melanie Wuchenich; loving BA of Nicholas, Zhanna, Mirjana, Milica, Samuel and Elina; brother of Michael "Topsy", Chad Wuchenich and the late Donna Medich; also many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received Sunday, 2-8 p.m., in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Service Monday, 11 a.m., in Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Visitation one hour prior to service in the Cathedral. Pomen service Sunday, 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral or lifelinechicago.org.
www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019