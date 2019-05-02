|
GARLICK JOHN
Age 90, of the Villages, FL, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved father of Alan (Debi), Kevin (Karen), Dale (Jody), and Brian (Sherri); grandfather of Lynnsey, Brian, Garrett, Jack, and Kelly; great-grandfather of Tyler and Madison. Jack was the former director of Parkway West Area Technical School and also a contractor and developer. He was creative and enjoyed making beautiful pieces of glass artwork. He also loved spending time with his family playing bean bag, mini golf, shuffleboard and many late-night games of Blackjack. Service will be private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019