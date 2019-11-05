|
|
GLUS, JR. JOHN
Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 69 years to Marie Glus; loving father of Linda Romito, Janet (Alex) Callas and Sue (Scott) Green; proud grandfather of Dominic (Julie) Romito and Courtney (Karen Springmeyer) Callas; brother of Eleanor Maga. John served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion, Post 760. Being born in the house on his family's property, he loved "the farm" and spending time there. He loved to garden, to swim, the beach and going on cruises with the love of his life, Marie. He will be dearly missed by everyone that loved him. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. A funeral service and burial will take place on Thursday in Edinboro, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to American Legion, Post 760, 2409 Bethel Church Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019