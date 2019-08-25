|
GRAZIANO JOHN
Age 96, of Hazelwood passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, the matriarch of the family, Anne. She undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms, most likely yelling at him asking "What the hell took ya so long John?" Also preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Amelia (Mecurio) Graziano; sisters, Frances (Edward) Miller, Margaret (Jerome) Platt; and brother, James (Mildred). Survived by his loving children, John, Lori, Raymond, Mark (Ruth), Valerie Mitchell (Salvatore) and Frank (Peg); beloved Pap of Wendy (John) Ollis, Nicole (Bryan) Jones, Lisa (Justin) Walther, Chris Warman, Danielle (Chris) Bucci, Ross (Courtney) Mitchell, Frank and Lauren; great-grandfather of Zoe, Mia, Giovanna, Bella, Luca and Declan; also survived by his brothers, Robert (Dorothy "deceased"), Ronald (Dorothy "deceased") and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews. John was a proud World War II Veteran and served in the Army Air Corps. He was the recipient of many accolades (The China Memorial Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars and the World War II Victory Medal). During his service he met his wife, Anne Calcagno, while they were teenagers vacationing in Geneva on the Lake. They married in 1951 and together raised six children. He always said that his family was his greatest accomplishment. He lived a long wonderful life, just recently celebrating his 96th birthday. He was devoted to everything he took part in especially marriage, fatherhood and faith. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Monday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen Church in Hazelwood. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Stephen Church or .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019