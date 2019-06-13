|
|
GREENE JOHN
On Wednesday, June 10, 2019, John Greene, 79, of Penn Hills, PA. Father of Donna Simms, John Greene, Jr., Troy Greene, Tirrell Greene and Bryne Greene; brother of Louis "Scooter" Green, Roderick Ramsey, Sr., Wayne Mitchell, and Pamela Brown; also survived by ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. on June 14, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218, where the funeral service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. on June 15, 2019. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019