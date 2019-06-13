Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GREENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN GREENE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN GREENE Obituary
GREENE JOHN

On Wednesday, June 10, 2019, John Greene, 79, of Penn Hills, PA. Father of Donna Simms, John Greene, Jr., Troy Greene, Tirrell Greene and Bryne Greene; brother of Louis "Scooter" Green, Roderick Ramsey, Sr., Wayne Mitchell, and Pamela Brown; also survived by ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. on June 14, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218, where the funeral service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. on June 15, 2019. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now