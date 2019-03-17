Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation of the Lord Parish
JOHN GRUBBS

GRUBBS JOHN

On Friday, March 15, 2019, John Grubbs, age 90, of Pittsburgh, son of the late John and Betty Grubbs; longtime companion of Shirley Milliern; brother of David Grubbs and the late Tom and Bill Grubbs; also survived by nieces and nephews, including Timothy Grubbs. John was a veteran of the US Navy, a saxophone player and member of the Ringold Band. A member of Incarnation of the Lord Parish choir, he also volunteered by playing music at local nursing homes. Friends received Monday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at Incarnation of the Lord Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
