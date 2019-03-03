ANDERSON JOHN (JACK) H.

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the age of 95. Much loved husband of Margaret Gloria; father of Charles F. (Daphne), Ann "Penny", Richard (deceased); survived by step-grandson, Honorable Mikhail Pappas and family; nephew, George Pelkofer; sister-in-law, Joan Heneghan; and numerous friends and colleagues. He graduated from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, where he met his first wife, Garland, and obtained his PhD in Chemistry from University of Chicago. He taught physics at the University of Pittsburgh until retiring at age 61. In retirement, he pursued interests in early music, travel and the outdoors. At his request, there will be no funeral service. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.

