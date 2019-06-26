Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
DAILY JOHN H.

Age 74, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Stacey Daily; uncle of Karyn, Kit, Nick, Drew, Kim and Brett. John was a former employee for the Penn Hills public works department and a proud US Air Force veteran. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
