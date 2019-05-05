FEDOR JOHN H. "JACK"

Age 82, of Scott Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 26, 2019 with his family. Beloved husband of the late Carol Fedor; loving sister-in-law of Bernadette Alexo; uncle of Andrea (Dale) Dabney and family; cousin of Dorothy (Dave) Herman and family, Ray Schultz and family, Earl Schultz and family, and many other loving nieces, nephews and friends. As per Jack's wishes, there are no visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in the Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 114 Berry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the church. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC. Add a tribute: www.staabfuneral.com.