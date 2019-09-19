|
|
GIBNEY JR. JOHN H.
Age 64, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly September 15, 2019. John is survived by sister, Patricia Buvoltz, a brother, Daniel Gibney; niece, Jennifer Buvoltz and nephew Jeffrey Buvoltz; a beloved great-niece, Emma Buvoltz, great-niece, Ally and great-nephews, Zack and Ian Buvoltz; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents John H., Sr. and Wilda Faye Lane Gibney and a beloved sister, Sue Gibney. He was Sr. Vice President and Sr. Credit Officer for Mellon Bank, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed playing the stock market and truly loved playing poker with his good friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Funeral Services will be private. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019