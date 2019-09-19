Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GIBNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN H. GIBNEY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN H. GIBNEY Jr. Obituary
GIBNEY JR. JOHN H.

Age 64, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly September 15, 2019. John is survived by sister, Patricia  Buvoltz, a brother, Daniel Gibney;  niece, Jennifer Buvoltz and nephew Jeffrey Buvoltz; a beloved great-niece, Emma Buvoltz, great-niece, Ally and great-nephews, Zack and Ian Buvoltz; and many friends.  He was preceded in death by his parents John H., Sr. and Wilda Faye Lane Gibney and a beloved sister, Sue Gibney. He was Sr. Vice President and Sr. Credit Officer for Mellon Bank, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed playing the stock market and truly loved playing poker with his good friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. Funeral Services will be private.  Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now