|
|
HAVRILLA JOHN H.
John H. Havrilla, 87, of White Oak, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born March 21, 1932 in Clairton and was the son of the late John R. and Anna (Berchok) Havrilla. He was the husband of the late Irene (Geyer) Havrilla who passed away July 11, 1977. John was a member of Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church in Clairton. He was a retired Production Engineer at the former Fisher Body General Motors Plant in West Mifflin and was a US Army Veteran. He is survived by his sons, Jack E. (Laura) Havrilla and Gregory (Jim Kilar) Havrilla; sister, Joann Suss; and granddaughter, Anna Jo Havrilla. Friends are welcome Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2-6:00 p.m. at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak. (412) 672-6322 Troy J. Gilbert, Director. Parastas Service will be held Friday at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church. Fr. Ivan Mina will officiate. (Everyone please meet at the church). Interment will follow at Lebanon Church Cemetery, West Mifflin. Remembrances may be made to Ascension of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church, 318 Park Avenue, Clairton, PA 15025. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020