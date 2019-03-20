|
|
KILWEIN JOHN H., Ph.D.
Age 83, died Monday, March 18, 2019. Son of the late Hans and Victoria Kilwein; brother of Bernard (Marilyn); husband of Beatriz Guevara Kilwein; father of John C. (Kris), Mauricio (Janet), and Mark (Pam); grandfather of Sarah, Ian, Diego, Marcus, Nick, Andrés, Zach, Max, and Miranda. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the . Visitation will take place at PAUL L. HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. with a celebration of his life at 7 p.m. The burial will be private. For more information, see henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019