Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
JOHN H. KILWEIN Ph.D. Obituary
KILWEIN JOHN H., Ph.D.

Age 83, died Monday, March 18, 2019. Son of the late Hans and Victoria Kilwein; brother of Bernard (Marilyn); husband of Beatriz Guevara Kilwein; father of John C. (Kris), Mauricio (Janet), and Mark (Pam); grandfather of Sarah, Ian, Diego, Marcus, Nick, Andrés, Zach, Max, and Miranda. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the . Visitation will take place at PAUL L. HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. with a celebration of his life at 7 p.m. The burial will be private. For more information, see henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
