More Obituaries for JOHN MACLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. DR. JOHN H. "JACK" MACLEOD

REV. DR. JOHN H. "JACK" MACLEOD Obituary
MACLEOD REV. DR. JOHN "JACK" H.

Went home to be with the Lord that he faithfully served on February 26, 2020, age 94, of Munhall, PA. Beloved husband of 67 years to Susan (Kiehborth). Loving father of David (Alice) MacLeod, Mary Beth MacLeod, Sarah Taber and Scott (Melissa) MacLeod. Cherished grandfather to Ian MacLeod; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Rev. Jack served over 60 years in ministry at a number of churches. In Ohio: Covenant First Presbyterian Church (Cincinnati) and Central Presbyterian Church (Portsmouth). In Pittsburgh: Homestead United Presbyterian Church (35 years), Linway Presbyterian Church, Immanuel Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Clairton. Friends will be received on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA (412-461-6394). A Funeral Service will be held at Homestead United Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at NOON. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Homestead United Presbyterian Church. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
