NETZEL JOHN H.
Age 45, of Hampton Twp., on Monday, January 20, 2020, John was an amazing man with a heart of gold. He was the son of Donald Netzel and Susan Netzel; brother of Elizabeth Burgess; grandson of the late Frank and Sarah Netzel, William and Gloria Mower; nephew of Frank Netzel Jr. (Deborah), William Netzel and the late Bill Mower, Sally Netzel; cousin of Frank Netzel (Stacey), Angela Netzel, William Netzel Jr.; friends of Sherry Thompson, Isaiah Simpson and many more. Celebrate John's life with his family on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. where Services will be held at 8 p.m. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020