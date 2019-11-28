Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
JOHN H. NIEHL

JOHN H. NIEHL Obituary
NIEHL JOHN H.

Age 97, of Monroeville, passed away on November 25, 2019 at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Esther M. (Anker) Niehl. Loving father of Donna J. Niehl, John M. "Mike" (Kris) Niehl, Jr., and the late Nancy M. Moore; also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. John was an Army/Air Force WWII Veteran and retired from Westinghouse Electric in East Pittsburgh after 40+ years of service. Friends will be received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Colman Church Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Living Word of Plum, PO Box 14330, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
