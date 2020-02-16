|
NULTY JOHN H. "JACK"
Age 78, of Dormont, raised in Philadelphia, went home to his Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Loving husband of Kathleen Buono Nulty; cherished stepfather of Tony (Ginger), Bill (Kim) and Keith (Lynn) Buono, Kristin Sortino (Vince) and Kelly Diven (Pat); dear brother of Kathleen Phillips (Danny), Ted Nulty, Mary Beth Bartley (Tom) and Bill Nulty; adoring grandfather of 21 and six precious great-grandchildren; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Jack will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, often touting "You name the subject, I'll tell you a joke." Per his request he will be privately interred in Philadelphia. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020