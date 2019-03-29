|
OESTERLE JOHN H.
Age 76, of West View, on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Devoted husband for 51 years to the late Beverly Gene (Klaas) Oesterle; loving father of Keith J. Oesterle and Irene M. Oesterle; beloved brother of Linda (Tom) Marker and the late Donald Oesterle and William Oesterle; grandfather of Donald Oesterle, Ryan Oesterle, and the late Crytal Lynn Oesterle; also survived by nieces, nephews, and their families. No visitation. Memorial service to be held March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in The Log Church, 1540 Roseberry St., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, 201 North Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019