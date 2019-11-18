|
|
RUSNAK JOHN H.
Age 59, of Bethel Park, died Friday, November 15, 2019 in St. Clair Hospital. Born December 20, 1959 in Port Vue, he was the son of Henry W. and Mary Ann (Bechtold) Rusnak. A graduate of South Allegheny High School, John graduated Cum Laude from Point Park University with a degree in Business. He began working for the Bank of N.Y. Mellon (formerly Mellon Bank) in Pittsburgh in 1980 where he continued working as a manager until becoming ill. Surviving are his beloved wife, Patricia "Patty" (Urban) Rusnak who he married January 15, 1993; three sisters, Bernadette (Robert) Holzer of Tionesta; Bridget Levdansky of Port Vue and Marie Moore of Glassport; nephew, Bryan and nieces, Katrina and Kris. Preceding him in death was a brother, Joseph Levdansky and a sister, Barbara Ann Rusnak who died as an infant. Friends will be received from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, November 21st in St. Thomas More Church, 126 4th Couch Rd., Pittsburgh, 15241 with a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10 a.m. with Fr. Peter Horpon as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. THE MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767 was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019