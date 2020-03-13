PARKS, JR. JOHN HAROLD
Age 80, of Carnegie, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith Ann Parks (Skekel); loving father of John Patrick Parks of Tampa, FL, Janice Marie (David) Campbell of Robinson Twp., and Jacquelyn Louise (Ian) Karwoski of Emsworth; proud grandfather of Jamie, Beth, Jackie, Logan, Alex, and Harmony; and great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren. Family and friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Township, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020.