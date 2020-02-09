Home

JOHN HARTWELL HILLMAN IV

JOHN HARTWELL HILLMAN IV Obituary
HILLMAN IV JOHN HARTWELL

Unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, age 65, formerly of Edgewood. Beloved father of John H. Hillman, V (Ashley Close), Hannah E. Hillman, and Sarah M. Hillman; brother of Annette Hillman and Robert Hillman; partner of 18 years to Kerry McComb; also survived by a niece and a nephew. Hart worked as an investment banker before enjoying a second career as a criminal defense attorney. He worked at the Allegheny County Public Defender's office before going into private practice. Hart was known to be rather eccentric, a lover of people, a profound collector, and he enjoyed a good project. He liked to regale his friends and family by telling incredible and hilarious stories. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
