JOHN HARTWELL HILLMAN IV

HILLMAN IV JOHN HARTWELL

Unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, age 65, formerly of Edgewood. Beloved father of John H. Hillman, V (Ashley Close), Hannah E. Hillman, and Sarah M. Hillman; brother of Annette Hillman and Robert Hillman; partner of 18 years to Kerry McComb; also survived by a niece and a nephew. Hart worked as an investment banker before enjoying a second career as a criminal defense attorney. He worked at the Allegheny County Public Defender's office before going into private practice. Hart was known to be rather eccentric, a lover of people, a profound collector, and he enjoyed a good project. He liked to regale his friends and family by telling incredible and hilarious stories. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
