|
|
HAZY JOHN
On Sun., May 12, 2019, age 100, of Elizabeth Township. He was the loving husband of the late Margery (Shaver) Hazy and the late Anna (Francesconi) Trafalis Hazy. A retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant with 29 years of service, the WWII veteran served in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guatemala and Thurleigh, England and was a prisoner of war for 13 months in Austria. His medals include the Air Force Medal and a Purple Heart. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no visitation or services. Memorial contributions can be made to a . Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019