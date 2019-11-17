|
EYLER, JR. JOHN HENRY
John (Jack) Henry Eyler, Jr., 94, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family on November 14, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living of McCandless, Pittsburgh, PA. Jack was a proud Navy veteran serving in WWII as part of the 28th Special Naval Construction Battalion, Company D - a member of "The Greatest Generation!" After serving in the military, Jack obtained a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1950. John was recruited prior to graduation to work for Union Carbide's National Research Lab in Cleveland. He returned to Pittsburgh to apply his research and engineering expertise at Westinghouse Corporation's Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory. One of his crowning achievements, was working with Admiral Rickover's Navy Team to design the first nuclear submarine engine for the USS Nautilus. His engineering "know how" and expertise is reflected in the more than 300 patents filed under his name with Westinghouse. While at Pitt, John actively participated in the University Catholic Club (UCC) where he met many life-long friends including his ideal "checklist" dream girl, Dolores Ann Downey. Through the UCC, Jack and Dolly enjoyed many social events and bridge tournaments. They married in 1955 and moved to Pleasant Hills, PA to raise a family. Despite being widowed at a young age, Jack relished his role as proud father of three and grandfather of seven, to whom he was affectionately known as PapPap. When given the opportunity, he always expressed love for and pride in his family – sometimes embellishing upon facts. Jack derived great pleasure from participating in bridge tournaments, completing sudoku puzzles, reading, solving problems, discussing technical projects/details, watching "Blue Bloods" and learning more about his genealogy. John enjoyed wonderful friendships during his journey at Sherwood Oaks and Sunrise of McCandless where he dominated in bridge tournaments, card/board games, and anything involving math skills. His dry sense of humor, corny jokes, and ironic observations of nonsensical things taking place in front of him were classic JHE trademarks! Despite his gruff, baritone voice, John lived by the mantra, "If you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all"…although sometimes, he couldn't resist an arched eyebrow or two. This gentle giant among us will definitely be missed. Jack was predeceased by the love of his life, Dolores Ann Downey Eyler; his mother, Mary Stella Conroy Eyler; father, John Henry Eyler; sister, Mary Eyler Cook; brother-in-law, Don H. Cook; son-in-law, John E. Gorr; and his long-time companion, Carm Corrado. He will be dearly missed by his children, daughter, Ann Eyler Gorr of Avon By The Sea, NJ (formerly Jackson, NJ); son, John Henry Eyler III ( Mary D'Urso Eyler) of Cranberry Twp., PA; and daughter, Bernadette Eyler Smith (Lowell M. Smith) of Allison Park, PA. He is also survived by his loving (and favorite) grandchildren including Erin, Colleen, and Kevin Gorr; John IV and Christi Eyler; and Abigail and Lowell Smith III. John's family expresses gratitude to Alyssa Riggs Osselborn who provided him great care, laughter, and comfort over the past four years. John considered her an extension of his family. Friends and family are welcome to pay respects and share fond memories of John at KING FUNERAL HOME, 2841 Woodland Circle, Allison Park, PA 15101, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00– 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. We will celebrate John's life with a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian's Roman Catholic Church, 311 Siebert Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery located at 718 Hazelwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 . Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery located at 718 Hazelwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery located at 718 Hazelwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. For directions and further information, please visit King Funeral Home: https://www.kingfuneralhome.com/ John was dedicated to our country's Veterans and the good works performed by Catholic Charities. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider donating in memory of John H. Eyler, Jr. to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh –Office of Advancement; 212 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or Operation Homefront – Northeast Regional Office @ P.O. Box 2102; Doylestown PA 18901, supporting the needs of veterans and their families in the Pittsburgh Regional Area or online at: https://secure.operationhomefront.org/site/Donation2df_id=4474&amp;mfc_pref=T&amp;4474.donation=form1