ISLER JOHN HENRY
John Henry Isler, 91, of Summerville, SC, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA and Vinton, VA, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at The Village at Summerville. Mr. Isler was born February 26, 1928 in Dormont, PA, son of the late Samuel Gordon Isler and Mildred Catherine (Carney) Isler. He attended Brookline Elementary School and graduated from South Hills High School. Mr. Isler joined the United States Navy in 1945 and later joined the United States Navy Reserve, eventually retiring as a Master Chief Electrician with a total of 30 years of service for the country that he loved. He worked for Duquesne Light Company for 42 years, beginning in 1949 and retiring in 1991. In addition to his parents, Mr. Isler was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Louise Snelbaugh, who he married on June 3, 1950 at St. James Catholic Church in Wilkinsburg, PA. He is survived by a brother, Samuel Isler (Elena); four sons, John Isler (Judith), Lee Isler (Janet), Douglas Isler (Kate) and Lance Isler (Bonnie); one daughter, Heather Pelcher (Stephen); fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer Witte (Dennis), AshleyMacAdam (Matt), Jordan Szlachta (Mickey), Jackson Isler, Stephen Lowe, Jr., Zachary Isler, Neil Isler, Jacob Isler, Devin Isler, Emily Pelcher, Lucas Isler, Elizabeth Pelcher, Kyle Isler and Shelby Pelcher, and one special granddaughter Lai Xiaowan; along with five great-grandchildren, Emma, Taylor,Brendyn, Connor and Maverick; and nieces, Carla Reynolds (Matt) and Elizabeth Lewis (Brett). Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock and again from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Interment will be private. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. Arrangements by JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. 843-873-4040.