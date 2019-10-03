|
WATKINS, SR. JOHN HENRY LAWRENCE
On Wednesday, September 20, 2019, age 95 of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Betty J. Watkins; father of Michael (Joy) Watkins of Atlanta, GA, John (Antoinette) Watkins, Lori Watkins both of Pittsburgh and Mark (Ternae) Watkins of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; also survived by his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters; brother; sister-in-laws; aunt, nieces; nephews; cousins; godson; other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop, where a Masonic Service will be held 7:30-8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the White Lily Baptist Church, 3621 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA 15017. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that contributions be made to the The Deacon John H. Watkins, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, Payable to White Lily Baptist Church, 3621 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019