Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
John Henry Smith of Whitehall, PA passed away on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, PA. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years Audrey A. Smith and his two sons Robert and Brian Smith. He was born in Donora, PA on August 26, 1934 to the late Henry Ward and Martha Smith. John was a veteran of the Air Force and a graduate of Waynesburg College.  John spent much of his career working in the Insurance Industry as an underwriter, sales person and later as President of Allegheny Professional Insurance Agency where he retired in 2014. He was also an avid member of the Brentwood Baldwin Whitehall Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Baldwin Community United Methodist Church. He met his wife Audrey in Dormont, PA at the Insurance Company of North America (INA) in the early 1960s. He loved to golf and spend time with his wife and family, often traveling to visit his two sons.  He enjoyed spending time in the summers vacationing with his family in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.  He is also survived by his two grandchildren Bobby and Delaney in Havre de Grace,  MD. John is survived by his loving children; Robert and his wife Tracie Smith of Havre de Grace, MD and Brian Smith of Morgantown, PA.  He was the devoted grandfather of two grandchildren: Bobby and Delaney Smith. In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his brother Ward. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES 222 Washington Rd. Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday from 3:00 until time of services at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 444 Liberty Ave. #1300 Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
