Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church
JOHN "JACK" HERALD

JOHN "JACK" HERALD Obituary
HERALD JOHN "JACK"

HERALD JOHN "JACK"

Age 84, of Monroeville, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (Monaghan) Herald; loving father of John Herald, Michael (Judi) Herald, Donna (William) Shapiro, Lisa (Randall) Wolfe, and Linda (Lawrence) Chough; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Lori (the late Bob) Gordon. Jack is also survived by daughter-in-law, Terri Pistelli. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret (Abbott) Herald. Jack is now once again reunited with the love of his life, Eileen. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church Friday, January 31, 2020, 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).


www.jobefuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
