HESEMANN JOHN
Age 77, of McMurray, passed away on November 14, 2019. John ultimately succumbed to complications following a month-long recovery from aortic dissection surgical repair. John was the beloved husband of 50 years to Marilyn (Gerke) Hesemann; loving dad of Anne Hesemann; eldest brother of Robert "Louie" Hesemann, Mary Swanson, and Phillip (Marcia) Hesemann; brother-in-law of Janet (Lee) Bellinger; uncle of Maren and Randy, Nina and Brian, Ross and Eve, and Mark and Sofia. John worked for Alcoa in Pittsburgh for six years. After he retired, John returned to his love of teaching math at local universities, i.e. Chatham and Thiel. John's true passion has always been music. He sang in The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh for two years and with South Hills Chorale for seven years, and made many lasting friendships. John enjoyed playing tennis with his tennis buddies. He was involved in yoga classes for many years and enjoyed comradery with other yoga enthusiasts. John and his family have been surrounded and supported by the love of their church community. John was truly a gentle, kind man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. Friends and Family are welcome at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Dr., McMurray, 15317, Saturday, November 23. Visitation from 12-2 PM, immediately followed by a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Washington City Mission, https://www.citymission.org/donation-form/ or to "The Sierra Club", www.sierraclub.org/donate/4100. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019