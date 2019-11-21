Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
105 Gateshead Dr.
McMurray, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
105 Gateshead Dr.
McMurray, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HESEMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN HESEMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN HESEMANN Obituary
HESEMANN JOHN

Age 77, of McMurray, passed away on November 14, 2019. John ultimately succumbed to complications following a month-long recovery from aortic dissection surgical repair. John was the beloved husband of 50 years to Marilyn (Gerke) Hesemann; loving dad of Anne Hesemann; eldest brother of Robert "Louie" Hesemann, Mary Swanson, and Phillip (Marcia) Hesemann; brother-in-law of Janet (Lee) Bellinger; uncle of Maren and Randy, Nina and Brian, Ross and Eve, and Mark and Sofia. John worked for Alcoa in Pittsburgh for six years. After he retired, John returned to his love of teaching math at local universities, i.e. Chatham and Thiel. John's true passion has always been music. He sang in The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh for two years and with South Hills Chorale for seven years, and made many lasting friendships. John enjoyed playing tennis with his tennis buddies. He was involved in yoga classes for many years and enjoyed comradery with other yoga enthusiasts. John and his family have been surrounded and supported by the love of their church community. John was truly a gentle, kind man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. Friends and Family are welcome at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Dr., McMurray, 15317, Saturday, November 23. Visitation from 12-2 PM, immediately followed by a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Washington City Mission, https://www.citymission.org/donation-form/ or to "The Sierra Club", www.sierraclub.org/donate/4100. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now