HOMBOSKY JOHN "JACK"

Age 63, of Gibsonia, PA, passed away April 11, 2019, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home following a well-fought battle with brain cancer. He grew up in Mt. Carmel, PA and graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1974 where he played basketball and ran track and cross country. Jack began his college years at Susquehanna University, later transferring to and graduating from Temple University School of Pharmacy. It was at Temple that he met his future wife, Madeleine Baldauf. They were married for 37 wonderful years. He began his pharmacy career as a student for Thrift Drug in 1979, moving up through the ranks to store manager in 1980, then manager of Express Pharmacy Services, ultimately Vice President of Mail Service Operations. While there he built a wonderful team that continues to be in contact even though most have scattered to different companies. Jack left what had become a CVS company in 2007, doing some consulting and serving as the Vice President of Mail Order Pharmacy for Express Scripts, until his most recent position as Director of Operations for Genoa Healthcare from 2010-2018, managing pharmacies at behavioral health centers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. He was a lifelong pharmacist dedicated to helping those ultimately under his care. Jack never met a stranger; everyone he met he treated like a friend. He had an uncanny ability to build relationships. It's one of the many reasons he had such a huge impact on Genoa's ability to serve more consumers in need. Jack's family meant everything to him. The best vacation was always the family vacation and he took special interest in each of his children with shared passions. He was an avid golfer, as is his son, Jordan, with whom he spent many a day playing courses both local and around the states. Some of his favorites were in Hawaii, Hilton Head, Florida, Arizona, and California. Jack's passion for basketball was shared with his daughter, Marisa. He loved to watch her on the court. He filled out his final bracket for the NCAA tournament this year. Jack was so proud of his family, his life accomplishments, the people he worked with, and the many friends he made along the way. Favorite destinations were Ocean City, NJ; St. Maarten; Paris, France; and Hilton Head, SC, in addition to spending time skiing at Seven Springs with family and friends. Just two years ago, he accomplished a life goal of an African Safari. Jack also enjoyed watching sports on TV, bicycle trips, and living life to the fullest. Jack is survived by his wife, Madeleine (Baldauf); son, Jordan of Gibsonia; daughter, Marisa of Columbus, OH; uncle, Ralph Hombosky of Gilbert, AZ; aunt, Joan Shovlin of Kulpmont PA; his mother-in-law, Delores Wasko Baldauf of Gibsonia; brother-in-law, Karl Baldauf of Pine Grove, PA; and nephew, Jesse Baldauf. He also leaves behind several loving cousins and their children. He was predeceased by his mother, Anna Mae Hombosky; grandparents, Michael and Anna Hombosky; and father-in-law, Gerard Baldauf. There will be a hole in all of our hearts that Jack filled so perfectly. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Jimmy V Foundation, www.jimmyv.org. Jack had tremendous respect for Jimmy Valvano, both for his coaching and his brave fight against cancer. His motto "Don't give up... don't ever give up," resonated with Jack.

