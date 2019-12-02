|
|
ALDEN JOHN HYDE
Age 94, of Highland Park, passed away at home with family at his side on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan; survived by 12 children and their spouses, 46 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren. John served in the infantry during WWII. A purple heart recipient, he was wounded in France in 1944. He was proud of his service to the country he loved. No Visitation. A memorial service will be held at the Pittsburgh New Church, 299 Le Roi Road, Point Breeze on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pittsburgh New Church School. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019