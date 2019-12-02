Home

Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Pittsburgh New Church
299 Le Roi Road
Point Breeze, PA
View Map
JOHN HYDE ALDEN

JOHN HYDE ALDEN Obituary
ALDEN JOHN HYDE

Age 94, of Highland Park, passed away at home with family at his side on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan; survived by 12 children and their spouses, 46 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren. John served in the infantry during WWII. A purple heart recipient, he was wounded in France in 1944. He was proud of his service to the country he loved. No Visitation. A memorial service will be held at the Pittsburgh New Church, 299 Le Roi Road, Point Breeze on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pittsburgh New Church School. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
