Age 79, of Bedford County, PA, formerly Pittsburgh, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1940, son of the late John Irvin Smith and Mary (Sullivan) Smith of Greenfield. John graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in 1958 and received a BS in Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in 1973. He is survived by his loving wife of over 45 years, Patricia Ann (Michel) Smith; proud father of John I. Smith, III (Rachel), Carole Lucchesi (David), Matthew Smith (Diane Jane), and Amanda Ebersole (Adam). He is further survived by eight grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Jacob Smith, David Lucchesi, Elizabeth Lucchesi, Xander Harris, Ivy Sperling, Alia Ebersole and Annika Ebersole; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Vincent, Isabella, Tia and Egan. At the request of the decedent, there will not be any services. However he didn't mention anything about a celebration of life so, at the idea of his daughter who is a lawyer, a get together to celebrate him will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified of details please send an email with your contact information to [email protected] No flower donations are needed; as there will not be a service but if you wanted to make a contribution in his memory, please donate to the ( ). Arrangements by DALLA VALLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 22 Main Street, Everett, PA 15537, dallavalle-everett.com.