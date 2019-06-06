BAUMLER, JR. JOHN J.

Age 68, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on June 3, 2019, at his home. John was born on Feb. 15, 1951, son of Louise and the late John J. Baumler. Beloved husband of Jacqueline "Jackie" Baumler, whom he married on Sept. 12, 1975; loving father of Sara (Jason) Burhans, and Alex Baumler; dear pap-pap of Grant. He is also survived by his two sisters, Janice (Wayne) Bradstreet, and their son Nicholas, and Linda (Tim) Reddinger. John will be forever remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him. He was involved in a bowling league, golf, and enjoyed classic cars. Family and friends are welcome Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Blessing Service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Jim Torquato. Condolences may be offered at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.