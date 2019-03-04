BIZON JOHN J.

Age 92, of Forest Hills, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Carol Bizon; loving father of John M. Bizon, Mark M. Bizon, and Lisa Ann Bizon; dear "Grandpa" of Steven (Megan), Taylor, and Ashley Bizon. John was one of five brothers. He was a financial analyst at Bettis Atomic Power for many years, retiring in 1988. He was a proud Army veteran of WWII and Korea. John's love and passion was his family. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Church, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 100 Stoops Ave. Suite 300, Monongahela, PA 15063.