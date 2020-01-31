|
BOSETTI JOHN J.
Age 72, of Murrysville (formerly of Highland Park) passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Son of the late Andy and Honey Bosetti. Beloved husband for 50 years of Lana (Fox) Bosetti. Loving father of Monica (Brian) Werner and Drew (Stacy) Bosetti. Devoted grandfather of Hannah and Charlie Werner and Andrew and Alexis Bosetti. Brother of David (Eileen) Bosetti. John served honorably in the Army as a Military Investigator. He worked as a police officer/detective in the City of Pittsburgh and as an investigating supervisor at the PA Attorney General's office. He was on the planning commission for Murrysville Township and was an excellent and avid golfer. John was a lifelong decision maker, entrepreneur, and will be remembered for his sharp wit. He was a devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 3, 2020, 11 a.m. St. Bede Catholic Church, 509 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Police Benevolent Fund (www.pbfi.org)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020