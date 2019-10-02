|
|
BOYCE JOHN J.
Of Chalfant, age 90, on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Lucille "Lucy" (Starka) Boyce for 66 years; loving father of Donald (Sharon) Boyce of Myrtle Beach, SC; cherished grandfather of Amy Bates (Tom Bittner) of Monroeville, April (Tom) Hanahan of Monroeville, Camera Holycross of Marion, OH, and Michael (Aley) Hlebowicz of Peadmont, OK; adored great-grandfather of Haley, Sydney, Morgan, Kelsey and Mikal; great-great-grandfather of Lennyx. Brother of Miriam Harshman. Preceded in death by siblings, Leona, Mercedes, Lois, Eileen, Kathleen, and Mildred; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a crane operator at U.S. Steel McKeesport for over 40 years before retiring. John enjoyed camping at the Slippery Rock Campground and at the Briarcliff Campground in Myrtle Beach. He was also an avid bowler, golfer and hunter. Friends welcome Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday in St. Maurice Church at 11 a.m. Whitey will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019