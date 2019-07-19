BURIK, SR. JOHN J. "JACK"

Age 91, of McKees Rocks, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Jack was born on March 10, 1928 to the late Stephen and Margaret (Cypher) Burik. He was the beloved husband of Irene (Herczak) Burik for 70 years; loving father of John Jack, Jr. (Kathryn), Margaret (Joseph) Ryznar, Stephen (Linda), Robert (Sherry), Renee Russell (Charles); cherished grandfather of Jason, Stephen (Dana), Christina, Rachelle (Hayden) Lamb, and Justin Russell; great-grandfather of Nicholas, Zachary, Christopher, and Alexander Lamb; brother of the late Jerome Burik (surviving spouse, Claudia "Dolly"). Jack, Sr. was a highly successful teacher and coach at St. Malachy Catholic School and Bishop Canevin High School for over 30+ years (baseball, basketball, football) as well as coaching at West Allegheny High School and Ft. Cherry High School. He was inducted into Canevin's Hall of Fame as an Educator in 2006 as well as the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Hall of Fame in 2014. An avid sports fan, he remained loyal to the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and loved horse and dog racing as well. Jack loved life, his wife, Irene and his entire family. After graduating from McKees Rocks High School, he served in the United States Navy and later graduated from Duquesne University. His late father, Steve, late mother, Margaret (Cypher) and late brother, Jerome along with late nephew, Jerome, Jr. are also with Jesus awaiting Jack, Sr. Jack will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his extended family and friends. He lived a full, active and love filled life. May God Bless Jack, Sr. Friends and family may visit SUNDAY, 2-8 p.m., at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered Monday, 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Malachy Church. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Arch Angel Gabriel School, 343 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis.