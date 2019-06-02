Home

Age 88. Beloved husband of Joan (Flattery). Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Joan; and children, William (Sylvia), James (Kanna), Ann (Nirmal), Kathleen (Pierre-Etienne), Thomas (Sonia), and Monica (Patrick); 11 grandchildren, John, Lianna, Joseph, Christopher, Steven, Sean, Tara, Alexi, Paula, Kristen, and Sofia; and one great-grandson, Brady. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth; and sisters, Kathleen and Jane (Howard). Jack graduated with an electrical engineering degree from Brooklyn Polytech and worked for Westinghouse as a design engineer in Buffalo, NY and on numerous overseas projects. A private funeral mass will be held in Maryland. A memorial mass for family and friends will be held on July 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in West Seneca, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support his beloved great-grandson, Brady, on his journey to health after suffering a stroke at birth. UGiftable.com Ugiftcode: S3A-D2T.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
