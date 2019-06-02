CONNORS JOHN J. "JACK"

Age 88. Beloved husband of Joan (Flattery). Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by family. Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife, Joan; and children, William (Sylvia), James (Kanna), Ann (Nirmal), Kathleen (Pierre-Etienne), Thomas (Sonia), and Monica (Patrick); 11 grandchildren, John, Lianna, Joseph, Christopher, Steven, Sean, Tara, Alexi, Paula, Kristen, and Sofia; and one great-grandson, Brady. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth; and sisters, Kathleen and Jane (Howard). Jack graduated with an electrical engineering degree from Brooklyn Polytech and worked for Westinghouse as a design engineer in Buffalo, NY and on numerous overseas projects. A private funeral mass will be held in Maryland. A memorial mass for family and friends will be held on July 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in West Seneca, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support his beloved great-grandson, Brady, on his journey to health after suffering a stroke at birth. UGiftable.com Ugiftcode: S3A-D2T.